Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in North Vancouver Island on Thursday evening.

Southeast gusts of up to 90 km/h are predicted to sweep over exposed coastal sections of the North Island, as well as over Haida Gwaii on Christmas Eve.

"Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring," warned Environment Canada Thursday.

The winds are expected to ease overnight before moving on towards the Gulf of Alaska on Christmas Day.

