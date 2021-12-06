Christmas festivities begin at Friday Harbour

With just a few weeks to go, Christmas festivities at Friday Harbour Resort have officially begun.

On Saturday, the popular destination officially launched its Christmas Market, welcoming everyone in nearby communities to take part.

"This holiday market is meant to be for all of us from the Friday Harbour community to all the community around us, Innisfil, Barrie and the surrounding area," says Hani Roustom, the CEO of Friday Harbour resort. "There's no more reason to say that holiday markets are far away. Now they are in our backyards!"

The market will be open until December 23. It wasn't the only thing starting this weekend, though, with an official tree-lighting ceremony featuring the help of Juno-nominated artist Ammoye.

"It's an exciting vision for us, and we hope, and we believe, and we're aiming for it to be the start of a long-lasting tradition here at Friday Harbour for the Friday Harbour community, for the Innisfil community, for Barrie and the surrounding areas as well," Roustom says.

For a complete list of all of the different activities taking part over the next few weeks, click here.