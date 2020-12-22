More than 450 seniors in the Parkland region are receiving stockings this year with help from the community.

The Stockings for Senior’s program was organized by Yorkton Pay It Forward group and was fuelled by donations.

A total of nine different residences, including the hospital will see the boxes of gifts come through their doors by Christmas.

On Dec. 22, 30 stockings were delivered by Kristin Weber, who coordinated the program, and her family. The night before they dropped off stockings in Saltcoats, Canora, Theodore and Invermay.

Weber says all the residences are overwhelmed and appreciative of the gesture.

"I feel that it's honestly the least that myself and the people that are donating can do right now because majority of these people are alone except for the staff in the facilities and if this can make their Christmas a little better then... It makes it all worth while," commented Weber.

Weber is still taking in donations for stockings and anything that comes in between now and Christmas Eve will go to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.