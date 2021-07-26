'Christmas in July' fundraiser in Newmarket supports survivors of abuse

A local charity hosted a Christmas-themed event in Newmarket in support of abuse survivors.

The 'Christmas in July' event was hosted by non-profit organization, Abuse Hurts, at Market Brewing Co., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees were encouraged to donate an unwrapped toy or gift card to the free family-friendly event, which featured a Christmas market with local vendors, live music and pictures with Santa Claus.

Abuse Hurts CEO and Founder Ellen Campbell says last year was challenging, as the organization could not meet increased demand due to pandemic restrictions.

"Domestic abuse is up 30 per cent," says Campbell. "Demand is up and we need to raise as much money as we can for Christmas and for other times."

The charity's goal was to fill the van with unwrapped toys to get a headstart on Christmas donations and raise one thousand dollars.

"We would be ecstatic," says Campbell. "That's a lot for a grassroots organization."

Abuse Hurts has been helping survivors for almost three decades, providing clothing, toys and housewares to those in need.

Those who missed the event are also encouraged to donate to Abuse Hurts online.