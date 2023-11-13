Christmas light show returning to Springwater Provincial Park

Springwater Provincial Park is transforming into a winter wonderland ahead of the holiday season.

The Magic of Lights experience is returning to the park for the second year in a row. The drive-thru experience takes participants through a 2-kilometre journey of Christmas lights you have to see to believe.

"At night, it transforms…it's Christmas magic," said Doug Macleod, the construction manager for this year's event. "The way we set them out it tells a story. I think that most people get engaged with it!"

This year, the show will feature about 95,000 lights, all of which had to be tested before the individual displays were set up. Drivers will cruise through seven different themed modules with a 'Twas the Night' experience added for this year.

Also new this year is a walk-through Christmas village. While most of the night is drive-thru only, vendors will be on hand this year with tasty treats and unique creations towards the end of the journey.

Crews have been hard at work since October getting the experience together. While Springwater Provincial Park also hosted BooEvil, a unique haunted house experience for Halloween, other parts of the park were filled with Santa's elves making sure the Magic of Lights will be ready to go for later this week.

Last year, the event averaged approximately 1,000 cars a night. It starts on Fri. Nov. 17 and will run until Jan. 6.