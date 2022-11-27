Christmas lights move indoors at Nutrien Western Centre

If you love Christmas lights, but hate being out in the cold, Glow YYC has a perfect festival for you.

It's a winter wonderland, filled with a million twinkling light bulbs that are all completely indoors.

For the first time ever, the Glow Christmas Festival is now on display at the Nutrien Western Events Centre in Stampede Park.

There's an illuminated maze, a light garden, and glowing entertainment that celebrates Christmas around the world.

Organizers say it's fun for the whole family.

"We have an artisans' market so you can actually do some shopping while you're here," said Shannon Van Norman, of Shadow Vista Productions. "We (also) have an incredible kids' play zone with hopscotch and massive bright lights (too)."

Glow Christmas Festival runs several times a week until Dec.31. Tickets are available online. There are also theme days, including superheroes, princesses and one designed for people on the autism spectrum.