'Christmas miracle': Calgary Flames assistant general manager home for the holidays

Chris Snow, the Calgary Flames' assistant general manager, is home for the holidays.

Snow's wife, Kelsie, tweeted on Friday, "We got our Christmas miracle. After two weeks in hospital and two times on life support, Chris is home."

Chris Snow, who has ALS, was admitted to hospital earlier this month and was on a ventilator for much of his stay.

But a photo shared by his wife on social media shows he is back at home, with his family.

Kelsie Snow continues to urge Albertans to spread awareness about ALS, and to donate to support and research programs.