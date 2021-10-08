Christmas movie reunites Desperate Housewives stars in Winnipeg

A Hallmark Christmas movie filming in Winnipeg is reuniting two former residents of Wisteria Lane.

Teri Hatcher posted a short video to her Instagram page on Wednesday with actor James Denton – her on-screen, on-again-off-again love interest on Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012.

Hatcher, who appeared opposite Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies, geotagged Winnipeg in the post captioned ‘Reunited and it feels so good.’

In the 13-second video, Hatcher exclaims, “You guys, I’m so excited – I’m finally working again,” before panning to Denton, who says, “We’re back.”

On Desperate Housewives, their characters – Hatcher’s Susan Mayer and Denton’s Mike Delfino – married and eventually divorced. In the series final season, Denton’s character was shot and killed.

Hatcher shared a second Instagram post with side-by-side photos from that episode and one of the two together again.

The two are starring in an upcoming Hallmark movie called ‘A Kiss Before Christmas.’

In September, CTV News Winnipeg reported the movie was filming in the Exchange District and outside the RBC Convention Centre. The sets featured fake snow, Christmas trees, and other holiday decorations.

Hallmark Channel’s website says in ‘A Kiss Before Christmas,’ Denton plays real estate executive Ethan Holt, a married father of two. On Christmas Eve, Ethan finds out he missed a big promotion because of his “nice guy” way of doing things – and wishes his life had gone down a different path. The next morning, he wakes up to discover his life is completely different; he is no longer married to his wife Joyce (played by Hatcher) and his kids don’t even exist.

The synopsis concludes, “Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves – he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them… and he only has until Christmas Day.”

According to the Directors Guild of Manitoba website, production on the film finished on Friday.

Hatcher’s post said the film is scheduled to premiere in November.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow and Kayla Rosen