Christmas parades returning to Victoria

The Peninsula Co-op Santa Light Parade will return to Victoria on Saturday.

The 39th annual parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Belleville Street and Government Street.

The parade will continue up Government Street, ending at Chatham Street.

Masks are recommended but not mandatory along the parade route.

Two other Christmas celebrations on Vancouver Island were cancelled for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Peninsula Celebrations Society announced in October that the Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade would not return in 2021 out of "an abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19."

Similarly, organizers of Ladysmith's Festival of Lights announced that the town's Light Up celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 25, was cancelled.

The annual Island Equipment Operators Association Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive is still scheduled for Dec. 4.

Organizers say the event is "still a work in progress and some changes may occur."

The latest updates on the truck convoy event can be found here.