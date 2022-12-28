Christmas road rage incident on North Shore prompts warning about replica guns

One very bad decision during a road rage incident in North Vancouver put police on high alert on Christmas Day – and prompted a stern public warning about replica guns.

Authorities said two drivers were involved in a verbal confrontation near Lonsdale Avenue and East 13th Street on Sunday evening, and that a passenger in one of the vehicles pulled out what looked like a Sig Sauer handgun.

After the incident was reported to police, North Vancouver RCMP officers flooded the area, surrounded a suspect vehicle and approached it with guns drawn.

While the passenger turned out to be carrying an airsoft pistol, Const. Mansoor Sahak said officers had to treat the situation as though they were dealing with a deadly weapon.

"The officers are going to assume it's a real gun," Sahak told CTV News.

"They initiated a high-risk vehicle takedown, which consists of us vocally calling out to the passengers and the driver to exit the vehicle with their hands up."

The occupants were briefly arrested at the scene as officers searched the vehicle and located the replica, which the owner agreed to surrender to police. Authorities are not expecting to recommend any charges in connection with the incident.

"This was a bad situation that could have ended really badly. Thankfully, it didn't," Sahak said.

Days later, North Vancouver RCMP are urging the public – particularly young people – not to carry replica firearms in public places, as they can cause panic and trigger another serious police response.

"Our advice is, don't buy pellet guns that look like real guns," Sahak said. "If you're going to do that though, make sure you're not displaying it in a public place."