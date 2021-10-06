Christmas shopping crunch comes early at Saskatoon stores

Neil Visvanathan, who works at a clothing store at Midtown Plaza, says they haven’t been getting stock in at the correct times.

He estimates about 30 per cent more people are doing their Christmas shopping earlier this year due to supply chain issues.

“You kind of have to think early, there’s no other alternative right now,” he said.

“People that send stuff to the U.S. for example have been coming in and getting their stuff like three or four months early because they know it’s going to take so long.”

Anthony Foster, owner of Next Level Game Exchange, told CTV News that massive chip and semiconductor shortage is affecting video game hardware.

“We’re noticing massive, massive delays in console shipments and accessories,” he said.

“Here we are getting closer to Christmas time and the stuff isn’t coming in nearly as quickly as it used to.”

Websites such as Now In Stock are popping up, which are designed to help shoppers find items and lets them know when items have arrived.

Foster said these sites have been a product of the pandemic.

He says these sites give shoppers the advantage when finding their must have items.

One of those items topping the list this year is the PlayStation 5 which “are not going to be easy to get this year,” Foster added.