Christmas Store YXE helping less fortunate families in Saskatoon get festive with gift items

For the last 15 years, Christmas Store YXE has been helping make the holidays a little more special for underprivileged children.

“Christmas is all about the giving and giving back to our community,” said organizer Kenedee Siemens. “This is just a great way for them to come here and shop. and pick gifts for their families.”

Christmas Store YXE is a not-for-profit, so the kids don’t technically “shop”—the project is made possible by donations from the community.

“This year we were really fortunate, we had so many great donors give lots of very unused gifts and lots of money,” said Siemens.

Organizers get a list of who every participant will be shopping for, check it twice, and let kids pick out the items they want before gift wrapping everything.

“Usually the kids are very happy to even get the chance to shop, because some of the years before they haven’t had a chance to get something for their family members,” said organizer Lilly Adamko.

The group originally started the project 15 years in Sherwood Park, Alta. but have since relocated to the Bridge City, bringing their spirit for the season with them.

“Seeing their faces as they leave just makes you feel so good,” said Adamko.

Organizers say it’s not an annual event, but they’ll bring in groups of kids to pick out gifts for their families as often as they’re able to.