Christmas tree arrives in downtown Kitchener, as city begins holiday decorating efforts

The first of two large Christmas trees is now in place in downtown Kitchener.

On Tuesday morning, a city crew removed the towering evergreen from a backyard on Hickory Heights Crescent.

The Jackson family, who donated it, were looking for a little more space on their property.

Eric Jackson says they’re excited for other people to enjoy it this holiday season.

“We moved here in 2006 and I’d say the tree was maybe seven to nine feet tall when we moved in and then it got considerably bigger,” he said.

“I am actually going to miss the tree but I am pretty excited to see it downtown too.”

The installation of the tree at the Gaukel Block marks the beginning of the city’s efforts to beautify the downtown for the holidays.

New this year – there will be two large Christmas trees in the area. Both will be fully illuminated and topped with three-foot stars.

The second tree, to be placed in front of city hall, is scheduled to go up on Thursday.

It’s being donated by a resident on Grenville Avenue.

On Wednesday, festive lights will be installed at the historic clock tower in Victoria Park.

Then on Thursday, Dec. 7 a Hanukkah menorah will be lit on the upper terrace of city hall.