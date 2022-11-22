Christmas tree donated to B.C. legislature, carrying on half-century tradition

The B.C. legislature received its nine-metre Christmas tree Tuesday morning.

The fragrant Douglas fir will sit in the rotunda of the legislature to spread Christmas cheer.

The tree was donated by Joan Fleming, the owner of the Saanichton Christmas Tree Farm and Woodstock Evergreens.

It's a tradition that was started by Joan’s bother Mike more than 50 years ago. "It’s sort of something my brother Mike just felt so good about doing," said Fleming on Tuesday.

"He passed away four years ago and I just have to keep up that tradition," she said. "My guys that work for me have so much fun picking out the tree and feel so proud bringing it to the legislature."

Fleming says the Shawnigan Lake-area tree is between 30 and 40 years old and has been pruned to get that bushy Christmas tree look.

It smells amazing in here! For over 50 years, Joan Fleming and her family have supplied the live tree for the #BCLeg Rotunda. When this tree is delivered, the Parliament building really starts to feel festive.



This year's tree is a 31-ft Douglas fir from the Shawnigan Lake area.

The tree will be on display for staff and visitors to enjoy over the holiday season.

Also in the holiday spirit, the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada celebration will take place at the legislature on Dec. 1, with more details expected to be released in the coming days.