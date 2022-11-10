Christmas tree growers warn supply might not be able to keep up with demand

The holiday season is a busy time of year for Christmas tree growers in the Maritimes and this year they warn supply might not keep up with demand.

Colin Hughes of New Ross, N.S., has been taking multiple sweeps of his processing yard this week.

Over the next few days, Hughes Christmas Trees will be shipping its trees across Canada and beyond. While Hughes has been fortunate to receive increasing orders for trees, he says he has been feeling overwhelmed.

“All the growers had a pretty good growing season. A lot of yield to work with this year, but we’re still not meeting the demand for sure,” Hughes said.

Last year, labour shortages impacted suppliers. While some tree farmers continue to be impacted by the shortages, Hughes says it doesn’t help that many in the industry are leaving.

“Right now, there are so many people that have left the industry and mostly due to age. Nobody is stepping back in that, now, our supply has dwindled,” said Hughes.

The Christmas Tree Council of Nova Scotia (CTCNS) says there are programs in place to grow the industry, however, that will take time.

“The older growers certainly have lots of knowledge that has to be transferred to the younger growers. It is going to take some time to bring in these new entrances into the industry.” said president of CTCNS, Shaun Scott.

Scott says time is also a problem for many growers.

“When the demand for the market increases, for us it takes 10 years to grow a tree, so we’re always playing catch up,” he said.

CTCNS says with the holidays fast approaching, the industry has a few tips. This includes shopping for trees earlier and being flexible with picking out a tree.