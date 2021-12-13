Christmas tree selection sparse in some parts of southern Sask.

While many people have already started decorating for Christmas this year, finding a real tree could prove challenging in some areas.

The Victoria Square mall has a fenced off area for people to choose a tree but there were no trees left as of Monday.

Dawna Millard and her husband have been trying to find a tree since last week and thought they’d be able to find something at the mall.

“We went to Mike’s Independent first because I saw them on Friday but we were too late. My sister and brother-in-law got theirs here last week and we thought we’d try but we’re out of luck,” Millard said.

For those looking to cut down their own tree in southern Saskatchewan, Switzer Home Grown Family Farm might offer you what you’re looking for.

While the lot still offers trees, owner Suzy Switzer said the past few summers of extreme heat and drought have caused some trees to be damaged or less desirable.

“We do probably have about half of the amount of trees to sell this year that we should be having at this point because some of the trees are just too in too rough shape I guess they need a couple years to recover,” she said.

For those people looking in the Regina area, Gilmour Tree Farm is just outside of Lumsden and allows customers to pick and cut down their own trees.

“We just opened up last year so this is only our second year so we've actually probably doubled what we sold from last year,” Judy Gilmour, the owner of Gilmour Tree Farm, said.

The Gilmour’s have actually seen an increase in sales this year, having only opened last year.

The owner, Judy Gilmour said a few years ago many people were opting for fake trees, but with more interest they’ve started to grow more.

“Years ago, we weren't planting as many but now as the demand is increasing, we are planting more. So, there's a bit of a shortage now but we feel that will level off and then in the next couple of years,” she said.

If you are picking your own tree, Gilmour suggests picking the one that speaks to you rather than trying to find the perfect one.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder you know what one person looks at and say nope that's not the tree for me the next person will say that's perfect,” Gilmour said.