Christmas tree up at Cambridge City Hall

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cambridge.

The city posted a video on Monday showing staff using a crane to lift the city hall Christmas tree in to place.

Lights are expected to be strung up later in the week.

The city is also bringing back its Winter Illumination tour for the second year starting on Dec. 1, which will feature 20 festive light installations through Cambridge.

