Christmas trees picked up from homes for a good cause in Kingston, Ont.

There’s an age-old saying that money doesn’t grow on trees, but one local entrepreneur in Kingston, Ont. has found that isn’t true, when the trees can do some good.

Nic Case has created the 'Christmas Tree Pick Up.'

He takes away old Christmas trees for $10 a piece, with the proceeds going to the charity Martha’s Table.

In its second year, the 22-year-old says he was inspired to do something when he saw that the program was seeing a drastic increase in need for services.

"It seems every New Year's, we’re just spending our time in lockdown," Case says of the pandemic. "So I thought there’d be no better way, instead of just sitting at home, I could help out the community by pick up their Christmas trees and donating them to our local charity."

Over two weeks, residents who sign up ask for a day, and Case and his crew show up to take it away. The trees are donated to a local animal sanctuary or driven to a disposal, where they are turned into mulch.

With hundreds of houses signed up already, his family has been recruited to make the move more efficient.

His sister Tiffany Case says many people have offered beyond the $10 to support the cause.

"It’s been amazing," says his sister Tiffany Case. "Part of my job when I’m helping out is while he’s driving he can’t be picking up the phone or texting, so sometimes I play the role of Nic. So I see the emails of people being like, ‘Oh, I’m going to contribute a little bit more.'"

Martha’s Table provides hot meals to those who could use them.

As a business student attending Queen’s University, Case says he wanted to use the winter break to be a little entrepreneurial for the cause.

"I just want to thank Martha’s Table for all the hard work they’ve done. I know it’s an increase in demand that we’re putting on them, I just want to thank them for all their hard work."

With more than $1,500 raised already, residents like Tex Hayward are happy to let Case do the heavy lifting.

"It’s for a great cause," he says. "These guys are good and young, and to start this right off the bat, I think they’ve got a great future. These guys are making a difference, I think."

With more than 30 houses to hit on Friday alone, Case says he’s just grateful he can help.

“I go to bed at night and think, ‘I can’t believe we just did that.’”