'Chronic offender' immediately identified, nabbed for $40K art theft: Vancouver police
A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a piece of art worth $40,000 from an art gallery in Vancouver, according to police.
In a statement Tuesday, authorities said police were called by the gallery owner on Saturday.
"Our officers responded quickly, reviewed security video, and immediately recognized the suspect,” spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.
"The thief had fled prior to our arrival, but the officers drove to his home in East Vancouver, waited for him, and arrested him when he arrived home carrying the stolen art."
Addison described the suspect, 50-year-old Frances Boivin, as a "chronic offender with more than 115 convictions."
Boivin has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000. His first court appearance was Tuesday.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new yearUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
Regina police asking public for help in street robbery investigationThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an investigation into a robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.
-
Scam warning: The CRA doesn't want your Bitcoin, New Westminster police sayIncreasing reports of scammers impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees have prompted a warning from New Westminster police that tax collectors would never demand payment in Bitcoin.
-
Fog advisory in place, warnings of ‘near zero’ visibilityAs a veil of fog rolls through Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada warns visibility could be “near zero.”
-
'It automatically means more peril:' Reaction pours in following proposed Toronto police budget boostRegis Korchinski-Paquet’s parents are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
-
'It will certainly show up': Experts say mild N.S. winter unlikely to continueAs local social media pages fill with colourful images, Nova Scotians are getting used to all kinds of unusual sights, and few complaints about slippery roads, frozen pipes and everything else winter brings.
-
'Tough to watch': Former Edmonton Elk reacts to player collapsing in NFL gameFormer Edmonton Elks defensive tackle Eddie Steele was watching Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
-
Exploring the Queen's connection to Winnipeg's architectureInside Union Station, there is a new exhibit looking at Queen Elizabeth II's influence on Winnipeg's and Canada's architecture.
-
Gyms, nutritionists see New Year's spike in demandWith the calendar now flipped to 2023, many will begin to tackle their New Year’s resolutions.