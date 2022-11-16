Chrysler announces new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper

Chrysler is revealing details on the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper that will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The company calls it a special version of the ultimate family road-trip vehicle.

Chrysler Pacifica has more than 115 standard and available safety and security features, standard Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and available Uconnect Theatre with Amazon Fire TV.

The Road Tripper name also owns a unique origin story, as Chrysler engaged with the brand’s social media followers to christen the vehicle. Road Tripper earned the most votes in a list of vehicle names offered in a Chrysler social media poll on channels, including Instagram and Twitter.

“Chrysler has been helping families get together and get away for decades, and the Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper celebrates our minivan’s role as the perfect vehicle for creating unforgettable family moments on the road. Pacifica is the ultimate ‘Van Life for Real Life’ solution, and makes lives easier with innovative high-tech features, award-winning interior comfort and safety technology,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO with Stellantis.

“The Pacifica Road Tripper offers a unique package for heading out on the highways and byways with loved ones. Making the Road Tripper even more special is the fact that it was created with our loyal followers on social media, demonstrating the Chrysler brand’s commitment to customer collaboration moving forward.”

Canadian ordering for the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023. Vehicles are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in spring 2023, just in time for the start of road trip season.