The Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica is taking another victory lap.

The 2021 model has claimed The Car Connection’s ‘Best Mini-Van to Buy’ category for the fifth consecutive year.

The online research and vehicle shopping site gave the van top marks for such things as versatility, roominess and features like all-wheel drive.

“It’s elegant, spacious, flexible and it’s offered in plug-in hybrid form,” said Martin Padgett, editorial director of Internet Brands Automotive, publishers of The Car Connection.

The family hauler also offers a new interior camera to allow parents to keep an eye on child seat occupants and has available electronic games to keep travelers entertained on long trips.

According to the automaker, the Pacifica is now the most awarded minivan over the last four years with more than 140 honours and industry accolades.