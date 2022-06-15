Church bell from the 1800s, plaques stolen from historical site in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a church bell from the 1800s and seven memorial plaques were stolen from a historical site near Dauphin.
According to RCMP, the director of the Trembowla Cross of Freedom Museum and Church filed a theft complaint on Sunday morning.
Police said that at some point between May 29 and June 12, the bell tower at this site was knocked over and the church bell was stolen. Mounties noted that this bell is made of bronze and is a historical piece dating back to the 1890s.
RCMP added that seven memorial plaques, also made from bronze, were also stolen from the front of the buildings.
RCMP officers ask anyone with information about this incident to call 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
RCMP officers continue to investigate the thefts.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.
-
Complaints in Timmins over new stop signsSome drivers in Timmins seem to be having trouble adjusting to new temporary stop signs, with the latest phase of connecting link construction underway.
-
Relief being offered to Sask. producers affected by April stormsSupplemental relief through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is being made available for Saskatchewan producers who may be facing significant losses due to recent spring storms.