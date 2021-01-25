There have been new developments related to a Woolwich Township church that defied the provincial stay-at-home order.

Trinity Bible Chapel held in-person services on Sunday. Waterloo regional police were not seen on site, leading to questions for Chief Bryan Larkin about why police did not intervene.

Larkin fielded questions from media during a press conference on Monday morning, calling it a "complex issue" and a "complicated process."

At one point, he explained that the Reopening Ontario Act doesn't allow police to prevent actions; they lawfully have to allow access before they can shut anything down.

Still, officers didn't shut anything down at the chapel on Sunday, when it held two in-person services, defying a court order handed down by the Attorney General's office.

Larkin also called it a balancing act, saying that, while these people did overtly defy the rules, police need to assess the risk when it comes to breaking up a crowd.

He said this situation involved anywhere between 300 and 600 people of all ages who attended the services.

Larkin said they're taking a "strategic approach," also pointing out that the health of officers would be put at risk.

Trinity Bible Chapel is already facing charges for ignoring lockdown orders earlier this year. If convicted, the church could face millions in fines.

The Region of Waterloo said it was monitoring the gathering, but it's not clear whether any tickets or fines were issued.

Larkin said once again that police are working with bylaw and public health officials. This time, though, he said they'll develop a plan to prevent further services and to take further action, all while keeping it safe for everyone involved.

Woolwich Township Mayor Sandy Shantz declined to comment, saying the issue is complex and is currently being addressed in the courts