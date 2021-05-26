Church fined $2,300 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Kelowna: RCMP

A church in Kelowna, B.C., was fined $2,300 for having an indoor gathering days before the province lifted its COVID-19 circuit breaker measures, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said they received a report of a gathering at a local church on the evening of May 19. Kelowna RCMP officers were called to the place of worship, spoke to a church representative and issued a fine for organizing an event in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Mounties did not share the name of the church or provide any details about what kind of event was being held inside.

"We all have an important role to play during this public health emergency," Supt. Kara Triance of the Kelowna RCMP detachment said in a statement. "Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we urge citizens to adhere to the orders to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of virus transmission."

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials relaxed several COVID-19 rules and restrictions as part of the province's four-step restart plan. While the ban on indoor religious services currently remains in place, the government is expected to issue an updated public health order for churches this week.

The order will outline new protocols for indoor faith gatherings, including capacity limits and safety regulations.

Senior Rabbi Dan Moksovitz of the Temple Sholom in Vancouver told CTV News that religious leaders have been consulting with the province for months on the plans.

“I’m most looking forward to not having to pray into a computer screen anymore, and actually to be able to pray into the faces, and with the faces, of my congregation,” Moskovitz said Tuesday.

The ban on in-person religious services was implemented all the way back in November, along with measures barring face-to-face social interactions.

British Columbians are now allowed to socialized outdoors in groups of 10 or fewer, and to host a maximum of five visitors inside their homes.

While most churches across B.C. have followed COVID-19 restrictions, a few have continued to gather in person throughout the pandemic, including several in the Fraser Valley that have face repeated fines.

The province's ban also sparked a court challenge from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which argued that the prohibition interfered with churches' right to religious freedom.