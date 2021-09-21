Church fire under investigation in Duncan, B.C.
Police and firefighters are investigating a fire at a church in Duncan, B.C., after first responders were called to the property on Tuesday morning.
The fire occurred at the Brae Road Gospel Chapel at 321 Brae Rd. just after 8 a.m.
A family says they were inside the church for a homeschooling group at the time. One of their children went to the second floor of the building to check the time when they saw flames outside of a window.
The family exited the building as first responders were called to the scene.
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say no one was injured during the fire, though "extensive" damage was done to the building.
Firefighters say it appears the fire was started outside of the church and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Staff at the United Steelworkers building near the church told CTV News they saw flames coming from the building, and that there was a large firefighting presence there.
"Anyone who may have witnessed people congregating around this location over the evening of September 20th and early morning of September 21st is urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP," said the RCMP detachment in a release Tuesday.
