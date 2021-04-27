Church gathering being investigated by Chatham-Kent police and CKPH

Chatham-Kent police and Chatham-Kent Public Health are investigating a church gathering in the region.

A concerned citizen took a video of dozens of cars outside the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Chatham around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Under the current provincial COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, religious gatherings indoors are allowed a maximum capacity of 10 people.

It’s not the first time the church has been under investigation. Officers were also called to the church at 22046 Wheatley Road after a report of a large gathering on Dec. 26, 2020.

A Wheatley man was charged after police say they found more than 100 unmasked people inside.