iHeartRadio

Church of God pastor pleads guilty


The Church of God in Alymer, Ontario (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

Controversial Church of God Pastor Henry Hildebrandt has pleaded guilty to violating provincial pandemic rules.

He entered the plea Thursday during a virtual hearing in St. Thomas.

Hildebrandt was charged numerous times in 2021 for breaking the Reopening Ontario Act by holding indoor and outdoor services that exceeded attendance limits.

He was fined $52,000, plus an additional $13,000 victim surcharge.

12