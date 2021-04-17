Churches in Diocese of London Ont., closed effective Monday

All churches in the Diocese of London will be closed to the public effective Monday, said Bishop of London.

Most Rev. Ronald P. Fabbro, C.S.B. Bishop of London Ont., revealed the news on Saturday in a statement, following Premier Doug Ford's announcement that places of worship will be restricted to 10 people indoors as of 12:00 a.m. Monday.

In a statement Rev. Fabbro said "it was decided that such a limit of ten people is impossible to be carried out in a fair manner," and made the decision to close churches in the Diocese of London with the following exceptions:

Masses can be celebrated in churches, celebrations may be live-streamed or recorded.

Baptisms should be discouraged until the lock-down ends, but may be celebrated in danger of death.

Confirmations are to be deferred until the lock-down is lifted, but may be celebrated in danger of death.

Weddings and Funerals may proceed with the maximum number of ten people.

Other exceptions can be read here.

"I realize these new restrictions will be a hardship for many, especially as access to the sacraments is once again curtailed. I want to express my gratitude to you for the sacrifices you are making during the pandemic, and also to emphasize that we need to be strong in our commitment to follow all health and safety measures to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19," said Most Rev. Ronald P. Fabbro, C.S.B. Bishop of London.