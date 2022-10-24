Churchill mayor, who has held job since 1995, facing challenge in election

One of Manitoba’s longest-tenured mayors is facing a challenge in the upcoming election.

Michael Spence, who has been mayor of Churchill since 1995, is being challenged by Darren Oman for the mayor’s chair on Oct. 26.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication,” Spence said during a recent interview. “You're working with, respective provincial, national governments, and (other) communities to build a future for your community.”

Spence has been involved in municipal politics since the 1980s, being elected to Churchill’s council in 1989. He was named deputy mayor in 1992.

He said the community has seen several challenges in recent years, including the rail washout in 2017 and the pandemic, but he believes the community is ready to move forward.

“Now it's getting out there and let's get the economy buzzing, let's see some growth,” Spence said. “There are opportunities for growth…science and research continues to be a part of it, and all our sectors are moving in, in a very positive direction.”

He is most proud of the Port of Churchill opening, saying it will have a significant impact on the economy in the region.

Spence was acclaimed as mayor in the 2018 election, but is facing a challenge from Oman, who is entering politics for the first time.

“I think people have been taken advantage of and devalued in their town and I believe it's time for a change,” Oman said. "There's a lot of issues that need to be dealt with that are being neglected.”

Oman said if elected, one of his focuses will be renegotiating the northern flood agreement, saying it has been violated.

“It is important for the community to be properly compensated for further adverse effects from the environment and the diversion over the river because a lot of people have been robbed of their waterways,” he said.

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 26.

CHURCHILL COUNCIL ELECTION

Six candidates are running for four councillor seats in Churchill.

Incumbents Bill Dingwall, Verna Flett, and Heather Botelho are seeking re-election, while Gerald Azure, Florence Hamilton and Marjorie Spence are all running as councillors.