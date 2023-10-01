CIBC Run for the Cure events in the northeast

CIBC Run for the Cure events were held in communities across Canada on Sunday.

In Greater Sudbury, there was a strong turnout to raise money for research, awareness and support for Canadians impacted by breast cancer.

Alison De Luisa is the participant of hope in this year's run – the 27th annual in Sudbury.

De Luisa was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022 and went through chemotherapy, radiation treatments and surgery. She is now taking medication to avoid further occurrences.

De Luisa told CTV News she runs for many reasons.

“My mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer and passed away from cancer 24 years ago and her journey was so difficult,” she said.

“I look at my journey with all my treatments and the research has made a profound difference.”

Alison’s team was the top fundraiser at this year’s Sudbury run – raising more than $6,000.

Organizers said 245 participants took part in Sudbury, raising awareness and almost $49,000.

“Bring awareness to the fact that women need to do out and it’s early prevention that is going to save us,” said Michelle Novak, Sudbury’s run’s co-director.

A team of 40 or more volunteers give of their time to make the run happen in Sudbury.

“Some of the funds raised from here will go towards research. Some will go towards going to supporting people who are currently undergoing treatment to get them to their appointments,” said Laura Luopa, the other co-director.

“Some of it will be going towards some of the other services and supports that the Canadian Cancer Society will be offering as well.”

69-year-old Brenda Newman is a breast cancer survivor and has been taking part in the run for 25 years.

“As a survivor, I like to think that some of the drugs that I was given were maybe discovered with money that aided research,” said Newman.

In North Bay, a large crowd of pink could be seen walking along the Lake Nipissing waterfront as about 200 people participated in the city’s CIBC Run for the Cure.

North Bay surpassed its fundraising goal of $50,000.

Paige Lockton is a North Bay-area breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed four years ago – but is now considered cancer-free.

She told CTV News that she looks ahead hoping others will not have to suffer from the disease.

"Women suffer from what we put them through chemotherapy and seeing that in the rearview mirror is my greatest hope that my children's children won't go through what I went through," said Lockton.

More than $1.2 million has been raised by the run in North Bay over the last 19 years.

Race organizers told CTV News that fundraising and research are making a difference with a 49% decrease in breast cancer mortality rates since the 1980s.

"Dollars have made a difference,” said Melanie Gainforth, one of the organizers in North Bay.

“Technology has improved vastly. In the 1980s a breast cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. Now, up to 49 per cent of women are surviving."

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Eric Taschner