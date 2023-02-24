iHeartRadio

CIBC sees Q1 trading revenue jump while earnings hit by lawsuit settlement


Market volatility helped lead to a surge in trading activity for CIBC that boosted first quarter revenue, while a lawsuit settlement pushed earnings down. The bank, the first among the Big Six to report first-quarter results this year, said Friday that its non-trading margins on earnings income also rose in the quarter thanks to rising central bank interest rates, while the same trend is leading to a slowing of loan growth.
