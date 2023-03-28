Cinderblock thrown through London, Ont. bedroom window, toddler injured

A London toddler is fortunate to have avoided serious injury after a giant cinderblock came through her bedroom window in the middle of the night.

“We’re incredibly lucky the cinderblock — by some miracle — flew on her bed, pushed her bed rail off and landed on the floor,” said Tiffany Addy, the mother of three-year-old Riiver Addy. “She didn't sustain any serious or permanently damaging injuries thankfully. It could have life altering or even killed her.”

Around 4 a.m. on March 26, Riiver was sleeping with her head right under the front window of her home on Emerson Avenue.

Her mother Tiffany initially awoke thinking something had fallen over in her twins’ room.

“Once we got to their room, Riiver was covered in glass and there was a giant cinderblock on the floor,” said Tiffany. “She was sleeping and I had to dig her out of shards of glass in order to pick her up.”

Riiver has a few lacerations on her cheek from either the glass or part of the window.

Tiffany immediately called paramedics and the London Police Service.

When police arrived, she said they were even shocked at the size and weight of the cinderblock which came from the garden in front of her house.

Police tell CTV News London they have no suspect information and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Since the incident, the Tiffany has re-arranged the room, and swapped Riiver’s bed with a dresser — but her child remains on edge.

“She started to go to bed like normal but then I guess it must have flashed her in her mind,” said Tiffany. “She sat right up and was going on about like the window. I had to reassure her she was safe and she'd be alright.”

Tiffany said she doesn’t have any enemies, so she believes it was either random vandalism, or someone trying to break into the home.

She added there isn’t much crime on her street, so this was unusual.

“The police have opened an investigation, so hopefully somebody's caught for it,” she said.

In the meantime, she’s trying hoping insurance will pay for the cost of the window, but feels even the deductible could be pricy.

If anyone is looking to help, they can contact her at addytiffany@gmail.com.