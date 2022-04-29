Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex to close for five months in June

The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex is set to close for five months this summer.

The city said the recreation centre located at 999 Sargent Ave. will undergo mechanical repairs and upgrades beginning June 12. The city estimates the work will take about five months.

The repairs are estimated at $1.75 million, and will include the replacement of fire dampers and the building's air handling unit.

The Harvey Smith Library, which is inside the complex, is also expected to close at the beginning of August for about one month.

The city said alternatives for swimming and fitness areas can be found on its website.