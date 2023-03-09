Cindy Peters found guilty in impaired driving crash that killed her friend

Cindy Peters of Southwold, Ont. showed little emotion in a packed London, Ont. courtroom after she was found guilty of an impaired driving collision that killed her friend.

Justice Marc Garson ruled that she was guilty of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and impaired driving.

The court heard that in March of 2020, the 32 year old Peters had been on a so-called “Booze Cruise” with her friends when the crash occurred south of London.

During the trial, evidence showed that they had been drinking Bacardi rum and smoking marijuana.

Amanda Manion-Lewington, a 20-year-old mother of a young boy, died in the crash. Another woman, Kaylee Antone, was injured.

In handing down his decision, Justice Garson said he rejected the claims from Peters and the defence that Manion-Lewington was behind the wheel on the night in question.

He said evidence showed, “The defendant was the one driving at the time of the collision.”

The courtroom was filled with family and friends of both Peters and the victims.

Manion-Lewington’s mother Lori was pleased with the guilty verdict. “It took a long time but now there is justice for Amanda and her little boy,” she said.

The matter is back in court on April 18 when the date for a sentencing hearing is expected to be set.