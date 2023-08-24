Cinéfest Sudbury announces lineup for upcoming film festival

Cinéfest Sudbury announced details Wednesday regarding its upcoming International Film Festival.

The festival will run from Sept. 16-24, featuring a variety of national and international films.

Patrick O'Hearn, Cinéfest Sudbury executive director, said it's exciting to have the event return to fully in-person after more than three years, describing movie-watching as something to be experienced collectively.

"I think we're really thrilled with the life and quality of our programs. People will really get to experience films the way they were before," O'Hearn said.

"We have the same number of films we had in 2019. We’re going to have the same number of public events."

This year, O'Hearn said the festival received 1,000 submissions.

The festival will begin with the film 'Swan Song,' a drama-documentary depicting the athleticism of ballet.

"It's about remembering how to bring everyone together,” said O'Hearn.

Critically acclaimed film 'Close to You' will star Elliot Page in the lead role. There will be nine films with northern Ontario representation, including 'The Boy in The Woods,' shot in North Bay. It tells the tale of a Jewish boy hiding from the Nazis during the Second World War.

O'Hearn said the landscape of northern Ontario can double for a number of different landscapes.

"It really comes down to the quality of our production crew to transform northern Ontario into any part of the world."

There will also be a Cinema Summit, where those in the industry and those interested in the industry can partake. It's designed to boost the film industry in northern Ontario.

"There's a variety of panels, expert opinions," said Devin Mahesh from Cultural Industries Ontario North.

"Basically, if you're a part of the film industry in northern Ontario or if you're interested in the industry, you're invited to join us and meet and greet a collection of people."

More information about the festival can be found here.