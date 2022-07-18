Cinéfest will soon return to Sudbury

The planning for Sudbury’s international film festival is officially underway.

Organizers of the 34th edition of Cinéfest said Monday the majority of the films will be airing at the theatre this year, but the hybrid option developed during the COVID-19 pandemic is still going to be offered again this year.

Cinéfest organizers said this year will see the return to a more traditional event.

“People were really wanting to be back in theatre and an opportunity to not just watch films but have great conversations whether you’re in the lineup or at the after-party," said executive director Tammy Frick.

"So we’re really thrilled to be able to say that the majority will be back in theatre … We will maintain some hybrid, some virtual screenings -- mainly with short film programs and some independent films.”

Frick said there will be a wide variety of films at this year's festival, and like previous years, there will be many that were shot right here in the north.

“Our submissions are way up even compared to the last two or three years," she said.

"So, the highest of quality and films that will be award-style films heading into award season. And, of course, a wonderful choice of films that have been shot in northern Ontario."

Cinéfest is looking for dozens of volunteers again this year. Tickets officially go on sale at the end of the month.