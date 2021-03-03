The thrills and chills of the big screen are back.

Cineplex has announced that select theatres across Southwestern Ontario will reopen this Friday.

The Rec Room London at Masonville Mall is also set to reopen.

The cinema giant had to close all of its Ontario locations during the recent provincial lockdown.

The company said Wednesday that theatres in London, St. Thomas and Chatham will join several others that opened last month as COVID-19 restrictions ease in many jurisdictions.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back to select Cineplex theatres across the province, as nothing compares to the big screen experience that we’ve all been missing,” Cineplex said in a news release.

“We continue to prioritize health & safety measures to ensure that our theatres are a safe, relaxing, and inviting space for movie-lovers to unwind and escape with family and friends.”

Southwestern Ontario theatres opening on March 5: