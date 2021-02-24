Cineplex has announced it is reopening movie theatres across Ontario this week, as COVID-19 restrictions ease in many jurisdictions.

The cinema giant said Wednesday that Ottawa and Cornwall would reopen on Friday.

"All open theatres will continue to operate with enhanced safety and cleaning measures as well as updated procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside auditoriums," Cineplex said in a news release.

Both Ottawa and Cornwall are in the "Orange-Restrict" level under Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, which allows cinemas to be open with a maximum of 50 people indoors. Masks are required, except when eating and drinking and all customers must give contact information when visiting for possible contact tracing if required.

You can find out more about Cineplex's safety protocols on its website.

Ontario theatres opening Feb. 26, 2021:

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas, Ottawa

Cineplex Odeon Barrhaven Cinemas, Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Lansdowne & VIP, Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, Ottawa

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, Ottawa

Galaxy Cinemas Cornwall, Cornwall

Galaxy Cinemas Brantford, Brantford

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, Sudbury

Galaxy Cinemas Sarnia, Sarnia

