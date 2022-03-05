Ciociaro Club hosts sold-out International Women’s Day dinner

An in-person, sit-down charity dinner in celebration of International Women’s Day was held at Ciociaro Club Friday evening.

The sold-out event was the first large-scale gathering at the popular venue in nearly two years. Approximately 600 guests attended the affair.

For organizers and attendees involved, it was a welcomed change amidst the loosening Covid-19 restrictions in Ontario. In addition to the fine-dining, a “walk-through” fashion show and silent auction were featured as part of the entertainment.

Anna Vozza, president of The Ciociaro Club of Windsor, felt that the Friday evening event set a positive tone for getting back to normal and welcomed the community engagement.

“I think people are excited to be out again,” said Vozza. “We have a great venue here. We have a great program tonight. We have one of our members who is a survivor – and she’s going to speak about her journey. And we have [AM800’s] Patty Handysides here to MC, so we’re very happy and excited.”

Proceeds from the night go to the Windsor Regional Hospital in support of their breast care centre.