Circle Dr. traffic slow as Saskatoon police investigate Friday afternoon crash
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon police say eastbound traffic on Circle Drive from downtown will be backed up for some time as officers investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash happened Friday afternoon Preston Avenue and the Highway 16 exit, according to a news release.
The operator of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
