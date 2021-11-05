Circuit breaker measures come to an end in some areas of N.B., but one mayor urges caution

Circuit breaker measures in three of New Brunswick's health zones came to end as of 6 p.m. Friday, with fewer hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 circulating in those areas of the province.

The affected areas include the Edmundston region, the northern portion of the Fredericton region and the Campbellton region – where the mayor is urging caution as the restrictions are removed.

"I would caution (residents) to stay within their zones, stay in Zone 5," says mayor Ian Comeau. "Let's give those other areas another week to see what will take place."

However, rules remain in place for most of the Moncton area, which has 180 active cases, and the Saint John area which has 126.

"The overall case activity in these areas remains high and positivity rates are above the provincial average," New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Thursday.

"Household transmission is responsible for about half of our new cases."

Under the circuit breaker, you're limited to your single household; no indoor or outdoor gatherings at a private home are allowed – as well, non-essential travel to and from circuit breaker zones is restricted.

"I think it's not a bad idea, I mean if the cases are going down, and we could get back to normal with this going," says resident Mario LeBlanc.

Resident Rodney Blyth says they have a large family and have been missing being able to get together.

"Especially since it was probably Thanksgiving when it first started, the circuit breaker – and we've been very anxious to get together," says Blyth, "but I guess we just have to be patient and know that the government is doing the best it possibly can."

The circuit breaker measures are expected to be extended for at least another week.