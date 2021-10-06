Circuit breaker restrictions causes confusion for some New Brunswickers

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 , people in high risk zones in New Brunswick are being told to limit their contacts to their single household for the next two weeks.

The areas impacted include the Moncton region (Zone 1), as far north as Sainte-Anne-De-Kent, Zone 3 in the upper Saint John River Valley and Florenceville-Bristol, and all of the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

The new restrictions have come as a shock to some New Brunswick residents who had already made plans to see family and friends over the next few weeks.

Richard Bosse lives in Ottawa, Ont., but his girlfriend, Danielle, currently resides in Edmundston - one of the province's hot zones.

"We're just totally confused and totally disappointed and kind of unclear on what’s going on with the travel part,” said Bosse.

Bosse said his girlfriend had planned to travel to Fredericton to fly out of the province for a visit next week. But now with new travel restrictions in place, they’re not sure if that’s possible anymore.

"Is she allowed to take her flight out of Fredericton to Ottawa? Because we’ve spent a substantial amount of money for her to be here for the week," said Bosse.

CTV News contacted New Brunswick public health for clarification on Bosse’s situation but didn’t receive a response.

On Tuesday, New Brunswick’s Premier Blaine Higgs said travel to and from the circuit breaker areas is not allowed unless required for work, health services, child custody, child-care, or post-secondary education.

As part of the circuit breaker, people are prohibited from indoor and outdoor gatherings with people that are outside their household bubble, unless it is in a public place where proof of vaccination is required.

Edmundston is one region that has been hit hard by the pandemic, after several lockdowns earlier this year. Edmundston’s Mayor Eric Marquis said the news is disappointing, however, he hopes the circuit breaker will reduce cases in their area.

"Things are difficult right now and we were certainly not hoping for this outcome. This was a bit surprising, having the whole Zone 4 going under a circuit breaker," said Marquis.

Due to growing cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, had a message for Maritimers who are planning to travel to and from New Brunswick this coming weekend.

"My strong request to Nova Scotians is respect those, help New Brunswick out, don't travel to those areas right now unless it’s essential,” said Strang.

While Nova Scotia isn't adding new restrictions for New Brunswick, Strang told reporters on Wednesday that Hockey Nova Scotia will not be travelling to a hockey tournament planned to take place in Moncton, N.B. over the weekend.

According to Strang, Newfoundland will also not be sending their team to Moncton for the tournament, due to concern over rising COVID-19 cases.