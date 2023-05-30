Cirque Du Soleil returning to Victoria

Cirque Du Soleil is returning to Vancouver Island, with a production said to be set in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The performance, called Corteo, features a mix of acrobatics, comedy and acting to tell the story of a carnival clown imagining his own funeral – mixing the tragic and the ridiculous.

Corteo opens at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Jan. 11, 2024, and runs seven performances through to the 14th.

"The stage is central in the arena and divides the venue in two with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective to the audience and the performers," said Cirque Du Soleil in a release Monday.

"A never seen before atmosphere at a Cirque du Soleil arena show."

Tickets are available for Club Cirque members now, and general sales start June 5 online.