Cirque du Soleil's OVO coming to Saskatoon

The high-energy and acrobatics of Cirque Du Soleil will be returning to Saskatoon this summer.

From July 27 to July 31, the new Cirque Du Soleil experience OVO, which is Portuguese for egg, will perform seven shows at Sasktel Centre.

“I think everybody knows that Cirque Du Soleil has a brand that is of the highest quality,” SaskTel Centre executive director Scott Ford said.

“People that come to Cirque Du Soleil events know that the show is going to be sensational every single time.”

OVO highlights a day in the life of insects, incorporating acrobatics such as crickets on trampolines and spiders contorting in their webs.

“What happens is, they find this egg that no one knows what it is, and it becomes a fascination for all the characters in the show,” said Ford.

“That's how they design and build the show. It is spectacular, it's never been seen before here, but the reviews on OVO have been over the top and we couldn't be more delighted to have this event in Saskatoon.”

Ford says about 4,000 tickets ranging from $39.50 up to $125 will be available for each performance, with seating in portions of the lower bowl and on the floor.

“Every seat is great, and when you're that close to the talent and these amazing acrobats and performers every seat in the building is sensational,” said Ford.

General tickets go on sale on May 24 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo and ticketmaster.ca.

However, tickets can be purchased in advance by joining Club Cirque.