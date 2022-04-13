Cirque du Soleil to perform 7 shows in Victoria

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria will be abuzz this spring with the arrival of Cirque du Soleil's OVO, an acrobatic celebration of the beauty and biodiversity of insects.

The show is scheduled for seven performances from June 16 to 19.

OVO, meaning "egg" in Portuguese, features 100 performers from 25 countries.

Since opening in Montreal in 2009, the show has entertained more than seven million people in 155 cities around the world.

"From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination," says a promotional media release for the event.

"Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance."

Tickets are already available exclusively to Cirque Club members and membership is free here.

Tickets sales open to the general public on April 19 here.