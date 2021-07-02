Citing 'gap' in staff at B.C. hospital, pregnant patients told to give birth elsewhere

A Metro Vancouver hospital is advising patients to plan to give birth elsewhere, as it won't have enough health-care workers to support them.

The Peace Arch Hospital will be experiencing what the Fraser Health Authority is calling a "temporary gap in pediatrician coverage."

The period of what Fraser Health calls "temporary diversions" will be between July 8 and 19.

Those who have pre-existing plans to deliver at Peace Arch, located in White Rock, are being told instead to go to Langley Memorial Hospital, about 20 kilometres away.

Those in an emergency situation should go to whichever hospital is closest, or call 911 if they think they're having complications.

No other services at the hospital are impacted by this diversion.

Few details have been given about why there will be a pediatric staffing shortage, but Fraser Health says patient diversion to other hospitals is not an unusual event.

Impacted patients will be notified by their doctor of midwife, Fraser Health says. These conversations will include any revisions to birth plans, and include the opportunity to ask any questions.