Citizen catches man damaging vehicle in Leamington parking lot: OPP

A 35-year-old man is facing charges after a citizen flagged down police when he saw the suspect throw a rock through a car window.

OPP in Leamington say around 1:10 a.m. Sunday police on general patrol in the area of Russell Street and Fox Street were called over by a citizen in a nearby parking lot.

When officers went over, they saw the man was standing next to another man seated on the ground.

Police say the citizen explained to police he saw the man break a vehicle’s window by throwing a rock through it.

As a result, police charged the Windsor man with mischief and failing to comply with probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident should immediately contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com