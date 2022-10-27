Citizens help extinguish grass fire along Highway 401 near Guelph
Citizens helped extinguish a grass fire along Highway 401 westbound just south of Guelph.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a video Thursday late afternoon showing citizens helping extinguish a fire at Highway 401 and Guelph line – preventing further damage to the area.
In the tweet, which was sent out at 5:13 p.m., OPP said the Milton Fire Service is heading to the grass fire.
The video shows one individual stomping on a small fire while another runs down the embankment and proceeds to use their jacket to help extinguish the fire.
Citizens to the rescue!! #MississaugaOPP and #MiltonFireService heading to a grass fire #HWY401 WB near Guelph Line. These good citizens extinguished the fire to prevent further damage to the area. Well done. ^td pic.twitter.com/0uUpj8PBXq— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 27, 2022
