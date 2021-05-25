Citizens' report leads to impaired driver pulled off the street, $35K in drugs seized

After receiving multiple reports of an alleged impaired driver police were able to stop the vehicle and ending up finding thousands in illicit drugs.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday police were told about a van seen drifting between lanes and driving into oncoming traffic on Colborne Street near Dundas Street.

Police found the suspect vehicle but the driver refused to stop.

Eventually officers were able to block the vehicle and the driver was arrested without incident.

During the arrest police found a large amount of drugs in the van and a passenger was also arrested.

All total roughly $35,000 in drugs and drug related items were seized including more than $15,000 in suspected fentanyl.

As a result two men from London are facing several drug related charges.

One of the men, a 34-year-old, has also been charged with impaired operation.