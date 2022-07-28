iHeartRadio

City accepting applications for boulevard gardens

The City of Edmonton's website uses this photo from the City of Saskatoon as an example of a boulevard garden. (Source: Edmonton.ca)

The city is encouraging Edmontonians to add character to their neighbourhood by planting a boulevard garden.

If there is a strip of land between the sidewalk and the road adjacent to your property, you are eligible to apply for a free boulevard gardening permit.

Permits can be obtained on the city’s website.

There are two options for permits. The city says most gardeners will choose a declaration for low-impact gardening, but more ambitious horticulturists may wish to choose a licence of occupation.

There are also several rules governing the gardens, which can be found on the city’s website.

The fee for permits is being waved in 2022 and 2023. 

